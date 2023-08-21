Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks while batting .259.
  • He ranks 68th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
  • In 58.8% of his 102 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 102), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has had an RBI in 32 games this year (31.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35 of 102 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 49
.258 AVG .260
.345 OBP .366
.407 SLG .468
17 XBH 20
5 HR 8
22 RBI 28
48/20 K/BB 45/22
5 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Falter (0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
