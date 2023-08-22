Nolan Arenado -- hitting .275 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (132) this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 17th in slugging.

Arenado has recorded a hit in 85 of 120 games this season (70.8%), including 36 multi-hit games (30.0%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (20.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.8% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 50 of 120 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 57 .303 AVG .261 .352 OBP .305 .515 SLG .500 26 XBH 25 12 HR 14 41 RBI 44 46/19 K/BB 43/14 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings