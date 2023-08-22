Willson Contreras -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .260 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Contreras is batting .235 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 103 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of them.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has driven in a run in 32 games this season (31.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (34.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .258 AVG .261 .345 OBP .365 .407 SLG .466 17 XBH 20 5 HR 8 22 RBI 28 48/20 K/BB 45/22 5 SB 1

