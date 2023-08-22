Willson Contreras vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .260 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .235 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 103 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of them.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has driven in a run in 32 games this season (31.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (34.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.258
|AVG
|.261
|.345
|OBP
|.365
|.407
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|28
|48/20
|K/BB
|45/22
|5
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 48th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th.
