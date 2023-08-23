How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals, on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 174 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .432 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals' .257 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis ranks 14th in runs scored with 580 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- St. Louis has a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.442).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will look to Zack Thompson (2-5) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Joey Lucchesi
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|L 13-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Kodai Senga
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-1
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Luis Ortiz
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Seth Lugo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.