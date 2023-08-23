Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Pirates on August 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday (at 12:35 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Zack Thompson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Thompson Stats
- Zack Thompson heads to the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.
Thompson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 3
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Thompson's player props with BetMGM.
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has put up 133 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.331/.506 on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 133 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .275/.363/.451 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (118 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He has a .268/.331/.468 slash line so far this season.
- Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 90 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 68 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .252/.373/.392 on the year.
- McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.