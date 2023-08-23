The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) will look to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) at PNC Park on Wednesday, at 12:35 PM ET.

The Cardinals will look to Zack Thompson (2-5) against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-5, 3.90 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, throwing five innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 3.90, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.467 in 18 games this season.

Zack Thompson vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 530 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 124 home runs, 26th in the league.

The Pirates have gone 1-for-10 in two games against the left-hander this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.

