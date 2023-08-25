Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) and St. Louis Cardinals (56-72) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 25.

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (6-9, 4.55 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (586 total), St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule