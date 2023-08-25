Cardinals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) and St. Louis Cardinals (56-72) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 25.
The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (6-9, 4.55 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (586 total), St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Mets
|L 13-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Kodai Senga
|August 20
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Dakota Hudson vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 21
|@ Pirates
|L 11-1
|Drew Rom vs Thomas Hatch
|August 22
|@ Pirates
|L 6-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Johan Oviedo
|August 23
|@ Pirates
|W 6-4
|Zack Thompson vs Luis Ortiz
|August 25
|@ Phillies
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Zack Wheeler
|August 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Drew Rom vs Aaron Nola
|August 28
|Padres
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Blake Snell
|August 29
|Padres
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Seth Lugo
|August 30
|Padres
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Yu Darvish
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.