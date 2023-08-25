The semifinals at the Tennis in the Land is set for Friday, with Tatjana Maria, the No. 49-ranked player, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, the No. 95-ranked player, competing for a chance at the tournament championship.

You can see as Sorribes Tormo tries to hold off Maria on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tatjana Maria Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, August 25

Friday, August 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sorribes Tormo vs. Maria Matchup Info

Sorribes Tormo defeated Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sorribes Tormo was defeated by Yulia Putintseva (6-7, 5-7) on August 12 in the qualification round 1 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Maria reached the semifinals by beating No. 72-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

On July 29, Maria was defeated by No. 153-ranked Laura Siegemund, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, in the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Poland Open, her most recent tournament.

This is the first time that Sorribes Tormo and Maria have faced each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Today's Tennis in the Land

Sorribes Tormo vs. Maria Odds and Probabilities

Sara Sorribes Tormo Tatjana Maria -145 Odds to Win Match +115 +240 Odds to Win Tournament +333 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.