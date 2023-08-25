Taylor Motter vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Taylor Motter (.160 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has three doubles and five walks while hitting .182.
- This year, Motter has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 24 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Motter has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Phillies
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.205
|AVG
|.148
|.244
|OBP
|.233
|.256
|SLG
|.185
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|14/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
