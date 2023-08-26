Cardinals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) and St. Louis Cardinals (56-73) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.
The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (9-6) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (5-0).
Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- St. Louis scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (588 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Dakota Hudson vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 21
|@ Pirates
|L 11-1
|Drew Rom vs Thomas Hatch
|August 22
|@ Pirates
|L 6-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Johan Oviedo
|August 23
|@ Pirates
|W 6-4
|Zack Thompson vs Luis Ortiz
|August 25
|@ Phillies
|L 7-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Zack Wheeler
|August 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Drew Rom vs Aaron Nola
|August 28
|Padres
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Blake Snell
|August 29
|Padres
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Seth Lugo
|August 30
|Padres
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Yu Darvish
|September 1
|Pirates
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs TBA
