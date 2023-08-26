Saturday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) and St. Louis Cardinals (56-73) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (9-6) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (5-0).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those contests.

St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (588 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule