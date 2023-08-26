Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +155 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Phillies -190 +155 9 +100 -120

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cardinals and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those games.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of its 126 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 28-36 25-20 31-52 42-53 14-19

