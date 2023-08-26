After the second round of the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele is in fifth at -12.

Looking to place a bet on Xander Schauffele at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par on 12 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 17 rounds.

Schauffele has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Schauffele has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in two.

In his past five events, Schauffele has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Schauffele hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 19th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 16 -7 266 0 20 4 10 $7.5M

In his past seven appearances at this event, Schauffele has finished in the top 10 every time, with five top-five finishes and one win.

Schauffele made the cut in each of his last seven attempts at this event.

Schauffele finished 10th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,346-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Schauffele has played in the past year has been seven yards shorter than the 7,346 yards East Lake Golf Club will be at for this event.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Championship, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Schauffele was better than 90% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Schauffele recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Schauffele recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Schauffele's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the tournament average (8.8).

At that most recent tournament, Schauffele had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Schauffele finished the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Schauffele finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Schauffele Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Schauffele's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.