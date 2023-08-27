Nolan Arenado -- batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 135 hits, batting .283 this season with 52 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Arenado has had a hit in 87 of 123 games this year (70.7%), including multiple hits 37 times (30.1%).

He has gone deep in 24 games this season (19.5%), homering in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 40.7% of his games this year (50 of 123), with two or more RBI 23 times (18.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 41.5% of his games this year (51 of 123), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .303 AVG .263 .352 OBP .310 .515 SLG .496 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 46/19 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings