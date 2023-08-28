Monday's game features the San Diego Padres (61-70) and the St. Louis Cardinals (56-75) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on August 28.

The Padres will look to Blake Snell (10-9) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-9).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (589 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule