Cardinals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's game features the San Diego Padres (61-70) and the St. Louis Cardinals (56-75) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on August 28.
The Padres will look to Blake Snell (10-9) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-9).
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 7, Cardinals 6.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.
- St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (589 total runs).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|@ Pirates
|L 6-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Johan Oviedo
|August 23
|@ Pirates
|W 6-4
|Zack Thompson vs Luis Ortiz
|August 25
|@ Phillies
|L 7-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 26
|@ Phillies
|L 12-1
|Dakota Hudson vs Zack Wheeler
|August 27
|@ Phillies
|L 3-0
|Drew Rom vs Aaron Nola
|August 28
|Padres
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Blake Snell
|August 29
|Padres
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Seth Lugo
|August 30
|Padres
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Yu Darvish
|September 1
|Pirates
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs TBA
|September 2
|Pirates
|-
|Drew Rom vs Bailey Falter
|September 3
|Pirates
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Johan Oviedo
