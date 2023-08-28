Paul Goldschmidt vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- In 66.1% of his 127 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 41 games this year (32.3%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (55 of 127), with two or more runs 16 times (12.6%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|.281
|AVG
|.271
|.388
|OBP
|.339
|.471
|SLG
|.439
|24
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|33
|72/41
|K/BB
|55/26
|6
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 2.79 ERA and 184 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.79), 37th in WHIP (1.268), and second in K/9 (11.7).
