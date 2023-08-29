Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, August 29 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 135 hits, which leads St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .278 with 52 extra-base hits.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (87 of 125), with more than one hit 37 times (29.6%).

In 19.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Arenado has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (18.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 51 of 125 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 61 .298 AVG .258 .347 OBP .305 .506 SLG .488 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 46/19 K/BB 44/16 1 SB 1

