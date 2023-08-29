The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .348.

Palacios has picked up a hit in six games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this year (44.4%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .222 AVG .429 .222 OBP .467 .333 SLG .714 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 0/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

