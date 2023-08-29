The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

  • Palacios has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .348.
  • Palacios has picked up a hit in six games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this year (44.4%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.222 AVG .429
.222 OBP .467
.333 SLG .714
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
0/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put together a 3.70 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
