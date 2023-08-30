Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Juan Soto and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-San Diego Padres matchup at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

  • Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Mikolas Stats

  • Miles Mikolas (6-10) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 29th start of the season.
  • He has 10 quality starts in 28 chances this season.
  • Mikolas has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
  • He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
  • Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.301 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 50th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB
at Phillies Aug. 25 6.0 8 5 5 3 0
vs. Mets Aug. 19 4.2 7 7 7 4 2
vs. Athletics Aug. 14 6.1 5 4 4 4 3
at Rays Aug. 8 7.0 8 2 2 5 0
vs. Twins Aug. 1 7.0 6 3 2 7 1

Nolan Arenado Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

  • Arenado has 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
  • He has a .276/.324/.493 slash line on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0
at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0
at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0
at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Goldschmidt Stats

  • Paul Goldschmidt has collected 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 10 stolen bases.
  • He's slashing .280/.370/.463 on the season.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0
vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0
at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0
at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0
at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

  • Soto has 121 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 111 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with five stolen bases.
  • He has a .260/.400/.481 slash line on the season.
  • Soto will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
at Cardinals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0
at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0
at Brewers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0
at Brewers Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0
at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kim Stats

  • Ha-Seong Kim has collected 121 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 29 stolen bases.
  • He has a .276/.369/.441 slash line so far this year.
  • Kim has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .188 with six walks and an RBI.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
at Cardinals Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0
at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0
at Brewers Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0
at Brewers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0
at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

