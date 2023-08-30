The St. Louis Cardinals (57-76) host the San Diego Padres (62-71) at 2:15 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (6-10) versus the Padres and Rich Hill (7-13).

Cardinals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA) vs Hill - SD (7-13, 5.28 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (6-10) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 28 games.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 28 starts this season.

Mikolas has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

The Padres will send Hill (7-13) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 5.28 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 133 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 26 games this season, the 43-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.28, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.

Hill has seven quality starts this year.

Hill has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this year entering this outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

This season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.28), 53rd in WHIP (1.489), and 38th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.

Rich Hill vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .254 batting average, and is 10th in the league with 1151 total hits and 16th in MLB action with 596 runs scored. They have the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.426) and are eighth in all of MLB with 179 home runs.

Hill has thrown 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out six against the Cardinals this season.

