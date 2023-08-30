Paul Goldschmidt vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.463) and OPS (.833) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (86 of 129), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (34.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 14.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 42 games this year (32.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.290
|AVG
|.271
|.400
|OBP
|.339
|.488
|SLG
|.439
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|33
|74/44
|K/BB
|55/26
|6
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-13) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.28), 53rd in WHIP (1.489), and 38th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
