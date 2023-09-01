The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Missouri State Bears (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas struggled defensively last season, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS (35.5 points allowed per game). However, it ranked 21st-best offensively, totaling 35.6 points per game. Missouri State put up 27.4 points per game on offense last season (64th in the FCS), and it ranked 61st on the other side of the ball with 27.3 points allowed per game.

Missouri State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Missouri State vs. Kansas Key Statistics (2022)

Missouri State Kansas 366.2 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (33rd) 410.7 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.5 (125th) 119.4 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.5 (41st) 246.8 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.4 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Missouri State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jason Shelley threw for 2,643 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, collecting four touchdowns while racking up 162 yards.

Jacardia Wright averaged 64.6 rushing yards per game and scored nine rushing touchdowns. Wright added 2.1 receptions per game to average 15.5 receiving yards.

Kevon Latulas ran for two touchdowns on 262 yards a year ago. Latulas also was effective as a receiver, accumulating 17 receptions for 192 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrone Scott was targeted 4.2 times per game and collected 674 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Raylen Sharpe caught 16 passes last season on his way to 307 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jahod Booker caught 22 passes on his way to 300 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

Kansas Stats Leaders (2022)

Jalon Daniels put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,014 yards (154.9 yards per game), going 152-for-230 (66.1% completion percentage), 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was a factor in the running game as well, with 419 rushing yards on 77 carries, seven rushing TDs, and averaging 32.2 yards per game.

Last year Devin Neal took 180 carries for 1,090 yards (83.8 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold reeled in 44 catches for 716 yards (55.1 per game) while being targeted 68 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Luke Grimm also impressed receiving last season. He had 52 receptions for 623 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times.

Mason Fairchild's stat line last year: 443 receiving yards, 35 catches, six touchdowns, on 46 targets.

