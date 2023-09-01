The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) are heavily favored, by 32.5 points, facing the FCS Missouri State Bears on Friday, September 1, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Missouri State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Missouri State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Missouri State went 3-8-0 ATS last season.

Kansas went 7-4-2 ATS last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.