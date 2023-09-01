Missouri State vs. Kansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) are heavily favored, by 32.5 points, facing the FCS Missouri State Bears on Friday, September 1, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Missouri State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Missouri State vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Missouri State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-32.5)
|59.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-32)
|60
|-10000
|+3000
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-31.5)
|59.5
|-10000
|+2200
- Missouri State went 3-8-0 ATS last season.
- Kansas went 7-4-2 ATS last season.
