On Friday, Nolan Gorman (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is batting .235 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has gotten a hit in 62 of 108 games this season (57.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (18.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Gorman has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 37% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 56
.287 AVG .188
.371 OBP .278
.567 SLG .385
22 XBH 18
14 HR 10
44 RBI 24
67/23 K/BB 70/23
4 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
  • The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (11-8) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 34th, 1.253 WHIP ranks 34th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th.
