Tommy Edman vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this season (23.1%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (38.9%), including 11 multi-run games (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|49
|.255
|AVG
|.224
|.301
|OBP
|.297
|.392
|SLG
|.437
|14
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|14
|33/10
|K/BB
|33/17
|13
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (11-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.