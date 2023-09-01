SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
The available options on the Week 1 college football schedule include SEC teams involved in 14 games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Tennessee (-28) against Virginia is the best bet on the spread, while betting on the total in the Florida vs. Utah matchup carries the best value. Get even more insights and stats on those and other games in the article below.
Bet on all SEC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 1 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Tennessee -28 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 40.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: South Carolina +2.5 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Utah -4.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Utah Utes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 12.8 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your SEC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 1 SEC Total Bets
Over 44 - Florida vs. Utah
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Utah Utes
- Projected Total: 58 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Total: 59 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 49 - New Mexico vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 42 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 1 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Vanderbilt
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|35.0 / 28.0
|297.0 / 391.0
|Auburn
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Florida
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Kentucky
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Missouri
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Ole Miss
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Georgia
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Texas A&M
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|LSU
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Mississippi State
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Alabama
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Arkansas
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|Tennessee
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
|South Carolina
|0-0 (- SEC)
|-
|-
Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.