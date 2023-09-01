Willson Contreras vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .253.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 72nd in slugging.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 12 games this season (10.8%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34 games this season (30.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.1%.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.259
|AVG
|.247
|.344
|OBP
|.351
|.435
|SLG
|.438
|20
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|29
|49/21
|K/BB
|54/24
|5
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (11-8) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
