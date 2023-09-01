How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Connecticut Sun versus the New York Liberty is one of three compelling options on today's WNBA slate.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings
The Wings take to the home court of the Fever on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 11-24
- DAL Record: 19-16
- IND Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
- DAL Stats: 86.5 PPG (third in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.5 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -241
- IND Odds to Win: +193
- Total: 168 points
The New York Liberty take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun hit the road the Liberty on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 28-7
- CON Record: 25-11
- NYL Stats: 89.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CON Stats: 83.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8
- NYL Odds to Win: -359
- CON Odds to Win: +273
- Total: 164.5 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Minnesota Lynx play host to the Atlanta Dream
The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 17-19
- ATL Record: 17-19
- MIN Stats: 79.7 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- ATL Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- ATL Odds to Win: -117
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 165.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.