The Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) aim to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Drew Rom (0-2, 8.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Thomas Hatch (1-1, 3.20 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Rom - STL (0-2, 8.00 ERA) vs Hatch - PIT (1-1, 3.20 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 8.00, a batting average against of .325 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Drew Rom vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with a .235 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.386) and 131 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in 3 2/3 innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Thomas Hatch

Hatch (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second of the season.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.

Over his 13 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .280 against him. He has a 3.20 ERA and averages 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Thomas Hatch vs. Cardinals

He will take the hill against a Cardinals squad that is batting .253 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .426 (ninth in the league) with 182 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Hatch has pitched three innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out one against the Cardinals this season.

