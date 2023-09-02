The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Thomas Hatch and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .279 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 90), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Nootbaar has driven home a run in 31 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (45 of 90), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 45
.255 AVG .304
.357 OBP .403
.394 SLG .506
11 XBH 21
6 HR 6
18 RBI 21
34/28 K/BB 43/27
3 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hatch (1-1) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.