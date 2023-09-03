Andrew Knizner and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .249.

In 60.7% of his 56 games this season, Knizner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 16.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (21 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).

Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .269 AVG .227 .313 OBP .269 .452 SLG .466 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 12 25/5 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings