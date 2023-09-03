Our computer model predicts the Jackson State Tigers will take down the Florida A&M Rattlers on Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-12.8) 48.4 Jackson State 31, Florida A&M 18

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Rattlers games.

Rattlers vs. Tigers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 25.5 22.4 30.4 13.4 21.3 25 Jackson State 37.7 13.5 43 24 30.3 13

