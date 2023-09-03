Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace square off for one of many compelling matchups on the Premier League slate on Sunday.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of Sunday's Premier League action.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0-2) travels to play Crystal Palace (1-1-1) at Selhurst Park in Leicester.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Crystal Palace (+100)

Crystal Palace (+100) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+295)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+295) Draw: (+250)

Watch Liverpool FC vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa (2-0-1) is on the road to match up with Liverpool FC (2-1-0) at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-150)

Liverpool FC (-150) Underdog: Aston Villa (+350)

Aston Villa (+350) Draw: (+360)

Watch Arsenal FC vs Manchester United

Manchester United (2-0-1) is on the road to play Arsenal FC (2-1-0) at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-135)

Arsenal FC (-135) Underdog: Manchester United (+340)

Manchester United (+340) Draw: (+310)

