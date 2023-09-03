After going 2-for-3 in his last game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .245.
  • Edman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.
  • In 58.2% of his 110 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 110), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Edman has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 43 games this season (39.1%), including 11 multi-run games (10.0%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 49
.262 AVG .224
.313 OBP .297
.395 SLG .437
14 XBH 23
6 HR 6
27 RBI 14
34/12 K/BB 33/17
13 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 147 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates will send Oviedo (8-13) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw nine scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
