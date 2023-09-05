Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (90-46) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on September 5.

The probable starters are Mike Soroka for the Braves and Miles Mikolas (6-10) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (42.1%) in those games.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (615 total), St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule