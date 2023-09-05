Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (90-46) will take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) at Truist Park on Tuesday, September 5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +165. The game's over/under has been set at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 122 times and won 82, or 67.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 36-13 (73.5%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 24 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

