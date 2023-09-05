Cardinals vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 5
The Atlanta Braves (90-46) host the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) to start a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Dodgers, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Pirates.
The Braves will look to Mike Soroka against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (6-10).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (6-10) out for his 30th start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 164 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.66, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
- Mikolas enters the game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Mikolas is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.
- He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Miles Mikolas vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has a collective .275 batting average, and is first in the league with 1284 total hits and first in MLB action with 789 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.501) and are first in all of MLB with 259 home runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Mikolas has a 7.5 ERA and a 1.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .346.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka
- Soroka has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.
- This will be the first start of the season for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.