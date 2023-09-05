On Tuesday, Nolan Arenado (.162 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 137 hits, which is best among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .272 with 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 130 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.5% of them.

He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (50 of 130), with more than one RBI 23 times (17.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 53 games this season (40.8%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 61 .284 AVG .258 .336 OBP .305 .477 SLG .488 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 49/21 K/BB 44/16 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings