After hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Mike Soroka) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.451) and OPS (.814) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 60th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 87 of 133 games this year (65.4%), with at least two hits on 45 occasions (33.8%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this year (13.5%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 43 games this year (32.3%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year (57 of 133), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 63 .277 AVG .271 .385 OBP .339 .462 SLG .439 25 XBH 23 12 HR 10 37 RBI 33 80/46 K/BB 55/26 6 SB 4

