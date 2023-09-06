Wednesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (90-47) against the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 6.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (16-4) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (5-1).

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned St. Louis this season with a +240 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (625 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule