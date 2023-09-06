On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (coming off going 0-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .275.
  • Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • In 12.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32 games this season (34.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.6%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 47 games this year (50.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 46
.254 AVG .295
.359 OBP .393
.405 SLG .491
12 XBH 21
7 HR 6
19 RBI 21
36/30 K/BB 44/27
4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
