On Wednesday, Tyler O'Neill (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Braves.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .242 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

O'Neill has recorded a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including nine multi-hit games (14.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

O'Neill has had an RBI in 14 games this season (22.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .245 AVG .238 .336 OBP .306 .473 SLG .386 13 XBH 9 6 HR 3 10 RBI 11 31/15 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings