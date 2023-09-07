Thursday's game features the Atlanta Braves (90-48) and the St. Louis Cardinals (61-78) clashing at Truist Park (on September 7) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (6-1) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-10) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Cardinals have won in 26, or 44.1%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (636 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule