Nolan Gorman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 91 hits, batting .233 this season with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 113 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.7% of those games.
- He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Braves
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.274
|AVG
|.194
|.361
|OBP
|.283
|.537
|SLG
|.428
|22
|XBH
|21
|14
|HR
|13
|46
|RBI
|30
|70/25
|K/BB
|75/24
|4
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.52, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
