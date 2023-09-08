Andrew Knizner vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner (.265 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .241 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- Knizner has had a hit in 34 of 58 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.0%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.5%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Knizner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (36.2%), including six games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.258
|AVG
|.222
|.301
|OBP
|.271
|.433
|SLG
|.456
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|26/5
|K/BB
|26/5
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 199 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Abbott (8-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.22, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .223 batting average against him.
