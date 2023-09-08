Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The Reds will look to Andrew Abbott (8-4) versus the Cardinals and Drew Rom (0-2).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 26, or 43.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (641 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule