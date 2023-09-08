Drew Rom will be on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals when they take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 194 home runs.

Fueled by 437 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 641 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .329.

The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Rom (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In three starts, Rom has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright Dean Kremer 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson

