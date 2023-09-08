The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .456.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
  • In 66.2% of his 136 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.1% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has notched at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 59 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 66
.277 AVG .277
.385 OBP .347
.462 SLG .449
25 XBH 24
12 HR 11
37 RBI 36
80/46 K/BB 60/28
6 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 199 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The Reds are sending Abbott (8-4) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .223 batting average against him.
