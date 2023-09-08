Tommy Edman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tommy Edman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) against the Braves.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .249.
- Edman will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 in his last games.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has an RBI in 27 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (39.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|52
|.264
|AVG
|.231
|.320
|OBP
|.301
|.396
|SLG
|.441
|14
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|37/18
|15
|SB
|8
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 199 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .223 batting average against him.
