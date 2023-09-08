A quarterfinal is next up for Yulia Putintseva in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023, and she will meet Xinyu Wang. Putintseva is +900 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Utsubo Tennis Center.

Putintseva at the 2023 WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Putintseva's Next Match

Putintseva will play Wang in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 14 at 10:45 PM ET, after beating Valeria Savinykh in the last round 6-1, 6-2.

Putintseva Stats

Putintseva is coming off a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 171-ranked Savinykh in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Putintseva is 21-22 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament win.

In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Putintseva is 12-13 in matches.

Putintseva has played 22.2 games per match in her 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Putintseva, in 25 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.1 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Putintseva has won 63.7% of her games on serve, and 37.6% on return.

On hard courts, Putintseva, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 68.3% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.

