Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Iowa vs. Iowa State Game – Saturday, September 9
The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) clash to try to take home the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Iowa vs. Iowa State?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Iowa 19, Iowa State 17
- Iowa has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Hawkeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- The Cyclones have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +150 odds on them winning this game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Iowa State (+3.5)
- Iowa is winless against the spread this season.
- In 2023, the Hawkeyes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (36.5)
- Iowa averages 24 points per game against Iowa State's 30, totaling 17.5 points over the game's over/under of 36.5.
Splits Tables
Iowa
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|43.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34
|34
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Iowa State
